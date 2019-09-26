The opening day of the warm-up game between Board President’s XI and the visiting South Africa side was washed out after heavy rain played spoilsport in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

The first day’s proceedings were called off in the post-lunch session as rain lashed the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex.

This is South Africa’s only warm-up game before the first Test begins in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

The focus of the warm-up match is BP XI skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be opening the innings as a pre-cursor to the opening Test.

The other two India players in action are opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Umesh Yadav, who was drafted into the side as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. The latter was ruled out of the upcoming series after being diagnosed with minor stress fracture in his back.