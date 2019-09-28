Braima Suncar Dabo may have not won any medals at the Athetics World Championships on Friday but he was the hero after the Guinea-Bissau athlete sacrificed his own time to help rival Jonathan Busby in the men’s 5,000m heats.

Unheralded 5,000 metre runners Dabo and shattered rival Busby drew the biggest cheer of the World Championships on Friday after a dramatic finish to their race marked by a gesture of sportsmanship.

Both Dabo and Busby had already been lapped and were competing only for pride when their final lap drama unfolded at Doha’s Khalifa Stadium.

Aruba’s Busby, 33, had slowed to almost a crawl down the back straight on the last lap, lurching forward uncertainly and appearing close to collapse.

It was then that Guinea Bissau’s Dabo came to Busby’s rescue, stopping to prop up his fellow racer and leading him around the final 200 metres to the finish line.

Sport is about so much more than just your own performance.



👏👏 to Braima Suncar Dabo🇬🇼 and Jonathan Busby🇦🇼 at the #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/pYVeROMMYP — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 27, 2019

With the crowd roaring them on, Busby collapsed after crossing the line and was eventually taken away in a wheelchair.

“I just wanted to help the guy finish the race,” Dabo, 26, said afterwards through a translator.

“I wanted to help him cross the line. I think anyone in that situation would hve done the same thing,” added Dabo, who is a student in Portugal.

Despite the finish – nearly five minutes behind heat winner Selemon Barega of Ethiopia – Dabo’s time of 18min 10.87sec was still a personal best.

But there was a sting in the sporting tail for Busby, who was disqualified.

