India’s 4x400m mixed relay team finished seventh in the final race of the World Championships on Sunday in Doha.

The team of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minute 15.77 seconds to finish seventh in the field of eight countries. This was also the season best timing for the Indian team.

Anas ran the first leg for India in lane number 8 and was trailing early in the race. Vismaya, who ran the second leg, was the final runner to pass the baton to third-leg runner Jisna. The Indian runner collided with another athlete and lost precious time at that moment. Noah tried to recover some time but India managed only a seventh place ahead of Brazil.

Indian team had already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by qualifying for the finals of this race at the World Championships. They had finished third in their heats and seventh overall on Saturday with a timing of 3:16.14 to qualify for the finals.

United States raised the heat in Doha as they won the gold medal with a worlds record timing of 3:09.34 in the event which was making debut in the championships. Jamaica won the silver medal after clocking 3:11.78 while and Bahrain finished third with a timing of 3:11.82.

The previous world record was also held by USA with a timing of 3:12.42, set a day earlier. The mixed 4x400m relay was included in this year’s championships for the first time.