Rishabh Pant has been projected as the next wicketkeeper for India in all three formats of the game but India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that Wriddhiman Saha will get a game in the Test series against South Africa which begins on Wednesday.

A day before the first Test in Visakhapatnam, Kohli said that Saha, who has not played for India in closer to two years, will keep wickets in the series. Pant in all likelihood will now play as a specialist batsman in the team.

“Wriddhiman Saha will keep for us in this Test series,” said Kohli in the pre-match press conference.

Another talking point before the series is Rohit Sharma’s batting position. The Indian team management is keen on trying Sharma as an opener in Tests and Kohli said that they will give the right-hander time to find his feet in the position.

“We are in no hurry with Rohit Sharma as opener,” Kohli said. “He will be given time and space to find his rhythm and the way he wants to play at the top.”