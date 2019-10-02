It was written in the stars, perhaps.

Starting a new life in Test cricket as an opener, Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century in his new role as India comfortably reached 202 for no loss before rain washed out the final session of the first day of their opening Test against South Africa in Vishakapatnam on Tuesday.

The Mumbaikar smashed an unbeaten 115 off 174 balls, while Mayank Agarwal too was on course for a century, reaching 84 at stumps. Rohit got to his fifty before lunch, shifted gears and was particularly harsh on the spinners. He hammered offie Danie Piedt for successive sixes over deep midwicket to get into the nineties before completing his fourth Test ton with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

The entire dressing room including skipper Virat Kohli stood up to laud Rohit’s feat. His unconquered innings comprised 12 fours and five sixes.

“He has worked so hard and if he gets an opportunity, I am sure he will do well,” Ajinkya Rahane had said of Rohit. “We all know the quality he has. He is simply special.”

And the limited-overs vice captain lived up to the words of the Test vice captain by scoring an entertaining century on the opening day after Virat Kohli won the toss.

The new experiment had a less than auspicious start, however – when he was dismissed for a duck on the second ball he faced in a practice game against the South Africans. But it proved to be the calm before an eventual storm on the first day of the three-match series as Rohit danced down the track to spinners with ridiculous ease.

Virat Kohli backed Rohit on the eve of the match, assuring him enough opportunities.

“If he does that (succeed in the opening role), then our batting order at the top becomes more lethal. It is difficult to have a player like that to not start every time,” said Kohli, adding “if he comes into his own then the whole batting order looks a completely different batting order anywhere in the world.”

The century from Rohit set Twitter abuzz (even on a day where Twitter barely worked):

Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai 🏏 @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019

4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played ☺️👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma averages 98.22 in Test cricket in India!



Only one batsman has a better home Test record than him (minimum 10 innings), can you name that player? pic.twitter.com/uJC44RNv0k — ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2019

The format of the game just doesn't matter. Scoring centuries has become like a habit for you @ImRo45 🏏#INDvSA — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) October 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma's debut Test would have come against South Africa had it not been for a freak injury on the morning of the match. Now in his debut innings as an opener he has a century, also against SA. You never know what's in store for u #INDvsSA — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) October 2, 2019

What a player always treat to watch take a bow Mr sharma 💯👏👏👏👏🇮🇳😊💪 @ImRo45 #IndVsSA #testchampionship — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) October 2, 2019

Century for Rohit Sharma. Fine, fine knock even if the SA bowling has looked inadequate. Came at a time when his Test career was piquantly poised. Opening slot secured, up to him now how makes the future count — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2019

First test as an opener and Rohit Sharma answers his detractors in style. What an important 100! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma scores a century half an hour before tea on day one. The hardest part has been deciding how far he should hit the sixes. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 2, 2019

So Rohit Sharma has now scored Test hundreds on debut and debut as opener, six years apart. In between, his Test career has been a trial — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 2, 2019

just like sehwag used to say, why waste runs by scoring them in practice games...keep them saved up for the matches that count!! #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 2, 2019