India and South Africa will play an additional Twenty20 International match on Thursday evening to compensate for the two matches that were abandoned in Surat.

The two boards have agreed to replace one of the two washed-out matches in the current T20 series with another match, according to a press release sent by Cricket South Africa.

This means that Thursday’s match will be the fourth T20I while Friday’s fifth match stands as it is.

It also means that India have not clinched the series as yet, as they had a 2-0 lead after winning the rain-curtailed last match on Tuesday. They still have an unassailable lead though after the 51-run win in the overs a side match.

The South Africa tour comprises five T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals games. The five T20s are a part of the preparation for next year’s World T20.