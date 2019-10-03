Former India cricketer Anil Kumble is in talks with Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab to be their head coach, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The Mohali side finished sixth in IPL 2019 and are in search of their first title of the T20 tournament. KXIP, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only three teams part of the tournament since its first season to have not won the title even once.

Kings XI owners Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta are likely to meet Kumble in the coming days and discuss the future course of action for the team.

Kumble was coach of the Indian cricket team from 2016 to 2017, with the side winning series’ against New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh and England at home, apart from reaching the final of Champions Trophy.

The 48-year-old has also been mentor of RCB and Mumbai Indians in the past, with MI winning the IPL trophy in 2013 and 2015 during his stint with them.

Kumble has competition from Andy Flower and Darren Lehmann for the job of KXIP head coach. The franchise is looking at George Bailey as batting coach for the next IPL season.