Nagpada isn’t your regular South Bombay neighbourhood in Mumbai. A busy, bustling street that is full of life with hawkers and local food stalls aplenty, it is a location where escaping the traffic is a tough task.

As the sunset fades away, darkness envelops the Peerkhan street which is mostly occupied by slum-dwellers.

But situated at the heart of Nagpada neighbourhood is one of Mumbai’s most historic basketball courts – the Late Bachoo Khan Municipal Playground. And even as there’s a sense of euphoria in the city with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers set to play the first-ever NBA preseason game in India, the state of the game in Nagpada represents a lost opportunity.

The beaming floodlights give off a different vibe upon entering the court where a few children are being closely monitored by their coaches as they dunk, dribble and jostle their way past one another. It is the same court that has produced 15 international players among them being five Shiv Chatrapati awardees and one Arjuna Awardee (Abbas Moontasir).

List of international players from Nagpada Name Level Late Umer Shah Senior international Abbas Moontasir Senior international (Arjuna awardee) Afzal Khan Senior international Esmero Figueiredo Senior international Gulam Rasool Khan Senior international (Shiv Chatrapati awardee) Abdul Hamid Khan Senior international (Shiv Chatrapati awardee) Riyaz Qadari Senior international Hanif Patel Senior international (Shiv Chatrapati awardee) Late Shriatullah Khan Junior international Thomas Fernandes Junior international (Shiv Chatrapati awardee) Mohamed Riyaz Junior international (Shiv Chatrapati awardee) Saed Bijapuri Junior international Mohamed Ibrahim Senior international Mahomed Salim Senior international Shahid Qureshi Senior international

“You step out its a completely different world and once you step in, its something else. Go to any house in Nagpada, you will find a player who has his roots in basketball,” says Taha Khan, who has been coaching kids in the vicinity for seven years.

Previously known as the Nagpada Neighbourhood House, the Late Bachoo khan Municipal Playground was orginally a volleyball court. An American named Mr Longfellow, director of the NNH back then focused solely on volleyball but once basketball gained popularity among the kids there, Mustafa Khan Zahur Khan aka Bachoo Khan stepped in – the former local coach who was perhaps the biggest influencer in Nagpada’s rise as a legendary basketball hub.

The Napada Neighbourhood House basketball team in the year 1959. (Photo: Nagpada Basketball Association)

The Bachoo Khan effect

“Bachoo Bhai was a volleyball player himself. Mr. Long would visit the ground daily but he also noticed that there were a lot of kids who liked playing basketball. So since there was no one to look after them, he officially appointed Bachoo Khan as our basketball coach on a monthly salary of 35 rupees. Bachoo Bhai used to save money from those earnings as well. So after Bachoo Bhai started coaching, the interest grew,” Afzal Khan, a former India international told Scroll.in.

Afzal Khan played nearly 26 years for Western Railways and featured in 17 national championships. The 70-year-old plus veteran was also a former coach of the Maharashtra state and junior level teams. During his era, the Nagpada hoopsters would play bare feet on mud, including tournaments. The polycarbonated boards were originally made of woods and there were no floodlights during his time.

“Nagpada mein sabse bada basketball hi tha, cricket ka koi naamo nishaan hi nahi tha. Har gully ka bacha sirf basketball khelta tha. [Basketball was the biggest sport in Nagpada, there were no traces of cricket here].

“Those days we would have matches where the scores would go above ninety-hundred, without counting three-pointers. We would not even get 10 rupees from our families while going to play nationals. We did not have shorts or banyans for matches but today kids have three kits, tracksuit, shoes and so many things. Aaj kal sab milta hai player ko par phir bhi khelne mein charbi, ye nahi, woh nahi. [Today players get everything but they still make excuses]. We would play so many nationals but never raised our collars. Players from the slum still come to play today but its no match to the standards back then,” he recalled.

Former basketball international player Afzal Khan represented India at the 1965 Asian Basketball Championship. (Photo: Nicolai Nayak / Scroll)

The lure of government jobs was one of the major reasons kids from Nagpada started pursuing basketball. Western Railway, Central Railway, Customs, SBI and many other organisations offered government jobs in the sports quota. Basketball was not only seen as a passion but also became a source of livelihood for many players.

“Getting a (government) job was a big motivation back then to take up basketball. Now, there are very few but during my time, there were a lot of vacancies. If you played at the nationals, any team would come and pick you up,” Fazal Khan, a national level player who played 20 years for SBI, told Scroll.in.

Adjacent the Peerkhan street and a few 100 meters from the Bachoo Khan ground lies the Mastan YMCA court. The aroma of kebabs from the stall at the entrance hovers around the ground which accommodates two large basketball courts. Spanning several decades, an age-old rivalry has brewed between the two rivals.

“There was a coach under Bachoo named Iqbal Qureshi from our ground. He fought with Bachhoo Bhai and began coaching there (Mastan). So he created a rift after dominating the coaching scene for a few years and that’s how the rivalry began,” Afzal Khan stated.

“Our rivalry with the Mastan YMCA players was like that of India-Pakistan. Bachoo Bhai would never allow our players to play at Mastan,” Fazal Khan said.

The Mastan YMCA ground. (Photo: Nicolai Nayak / Scroll)

Gaining popularity

As much as Nagpada made a name in basketball, the locality was also known for its relations with the underworld. Gangster Dawood Ibrahim himself used to live in the Teli Mohalla lane, about 400 metres from the Bachoo Khan ground. While he was rising as a local goon, Ibrahim would travel with his gang to cheer the NNH team.

“Dawood (Ibrahim), his brother Shabir Kaskar and his gang would come to watch our matches, they had a lot of interest in us. Tabhi unka naam nahi tha par woh bas ubhar rahe the. [They weren’t so famous back then but were just coming up],” said Afzal Khan.

The boys from Nagapada also started catching the attention of Bollywood stars and cricketers.

“Vijay Merchant was the chairman of NNH. Bollywood celebrities would also come for our matches. I remember us (Western Railway) warming up for an All-India tournament at Ramu Memorial and Kadar Khan had no ticket to enter. We took him along with us and said he was the team manager, they allowed him inside,” said Afzal Khan.

Afzal Khan added: “Nagpada was known for crime but the ones who played basketball were not involved. Bachoo bhai was a big charsi (dopehead) himself but wouldn’t allow even one of his friends to the ground. Uske milne julne waale sab gunde the par bachhon pe koi asar na pada. [He would hang out with gangsters but made sure it never affected his students],”

The lost charm

After Bachoo Khan’s death, basketball in Nagpada went in a downward spiral. No one came forward to replace him. A young Afzal Khan remembers a conversation he had with Bachoo Khan on his death bed, two days before he expired on 4th August 1998.

“He told me that the game should stay alive after his death. He wanted me to make a committee of national and international players and look after it,” Afzal Khan said.

Rakesh Maria, the former Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner who also played basketball at the court, helped revive the basketball scene in the locality. The NNH was later renamed as the Nagpada Cagers Association before the turn of the century.

“After he (Bachoo) expired in, many of the senior players got stuck. Some in jobs, some in family and many other reasons. And the ground was closed for quite a lot of years around the mid-eighties. It was on the verge of shutting down,” Noor Khan, Nagpada Basketball Association secretary said.

“The seniors came together and formed a new association along with the help of Maria. In Mumbai itself, we used to play about 7 tournaments in a row. We had a rest only during the monsoon period since we couldn’t play. But even the tournaments got over slowly, now there are hardly four in a year,” he added.

His son Taha Khan used to coach around 200 players during the year but now he hardly 60-70 children turn up.

“Today, there is academic pressure and no one comes out of the house, due to gaming and social media. Secondly, being the only club that is run for free is not easy. Bachoo Bhai was running the club as a good deed. We put in money that is leftover from our annual tournaments. We also run a district team. There is a lot of pressure on us. Once you’re free from that headache then you can concentrate on the game. Finance is not the only problem but a major one,” said Taha.

The lack of authentic indoor basketball courts, top-notch equipment and facilities is another factor, according to the youngster.

“Nagpada is known as the cradle of basketball in India. But how many clubs own an indoor basketball court in the country? The irony is that we don’t even have an indoor court in Mumbai, the (NBA Games) are not even being conducted on an original basketball court. No one would have even thought about this. These are professional teams coming from the best league in the world but where is it happening? We can’t expect an Indian to make it to the NBA when we don’t even have a proper indoor court,” Taha added.

The last player to represent India from Nagpada was Shahid Qureshi, but it has been nearly 20 years since. When questioned why Nagpada has failed to churn out any international players in the previous two decades, Afzal Khan bemoans the lack of zest in the sport.

“We used to practice for 3-4 hours daily in the evening. We did it at Mastan YMCA when we were playing for railways. No other Nagpada player except Railways would be allowed at that ground. In those days there were no floodlights, so we would keep playing till it eventually got dark. Nowadays, players practice for 15 minutes and get tired as if they have played for 10 hours. No one’s really putting in the effort. There’s no dedication and interest. When I used to play for Western Railways, we used to play ten All-India tournaments in a year and win them all,” he claimed.

Afzal Khan (R) playing a basketball match on mud court. (Photo: Nicolai Nayak / Scroll)

The lack of government jobs on offer in the sports quota has also dwindled. Till date, Nagpada has contributed more than 200 players who have represented different teams in the government sector.

“If a player starts playing at the age of eight and after playing for twelve years, he isn’t getting a job. So what is the advantage? The basketball in the north and south regions are growing because they have vacancies. They are creating the opportunities, we (Maharashtra) are not doing that,” questions an NBA club member.

“Why is the scene of basketball changing? I don’t want to defame anyone but with NBA coming in people feel basketball is growing in India. But deep inside, we know it is not progressing. NBA is coming up but basketball in India is not. It will only come up once the participation and involvement of kids will grow. Major responsibility is of the Basketball Federation (of India),” he rues.