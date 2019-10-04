Dean Elgar and skipper Faf du Plessis resisted intense Indian pressure on Friday to take South Africa to 153/4 at lunch on the third day of the first Test as they chased the hosts’ mammoth first innings total of 502.

Left-hander Elgar moved from his overnight 27 to 76 not out while Du Plessis was on 48 at the end of the first session.

Elgar, who hit eight fours and three sixes, and Du Plessis had put on 90 runs for the fifth wicket, steadying the innings after South Africa lost crucial wickets after India declared on 502/7 late on Thursday.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma struck early in the morning, taking overnight batsman Temba Bavuma lbw for 18. South Africa started the day in a precarious position at 39/3.

But Elgar, who completed his 14th Test fifty, mixed caution and aggression to thwart the Indian attack on a hot and sunny day in Visakhapatnam.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took two wickets late on Thursday to rattle the South African top-order, bowled 10 overs of off spin without success.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja posed more problems and nearly got Elgar on 74 but wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha failed to grab the caught behind chance.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal set the tone for the hosts’ dominance of the game with his 215 and a 317-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, who hit 176 of India’s giant score.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 502 for 7 declared in 136 overs.

South Africa 1st innings: 153/4 in 50 overs – (D Elgar batting 76, Du Plessis batting 48; R Ashwin 2/51).