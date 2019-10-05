India’s Sumit Nagal continued his fine form on Friday by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals of the $54,160 ATP Challenger event in Campinas, Brazil.
The 22-year-old is having a fine run on the South American clay courts at the moment. He won the ATP Challenger event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week with a straight-sets victory against Facundo Bagnis in the final.
In Campinas this week, Nagal has gone from strength to strength. The right-hander had it easy in his opening round match as his opponent withdrew midway through the first set. In the round of 16, the 135-ranked Indian defeated Orlando Luz 7-5, 6-3.
In the quarter-final on Friday, Nagal got the better of Francisco Cerundolo with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 victory. He will now face Juan Pablo Ficovich in the semi-final on Saturday.
Nagal shot to the limelight earlier this year when he took the first set off 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in their opening round match at the US Open. This has been an impressive year for the youngster and he isn’t done yet.