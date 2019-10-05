India’s Sumit Nagal continued his fine form on Friday by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals of the $54,160 ATP Challenger event in Campinas, Brazil.

The 22-year-old is having a fine run on the South American clay courts at the moment. He won the ATP Challenger event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week with a straight-sets victory against Facundo Bagnis in the final.

In Campinas this week, Nagal has gone from strength to strength. The right-hander had it easy in his opening round match as his opponent withdrew midway through the first set. In the round of 16, the 135-ranked Indian defeated Orlando Luz 7-5, 6-3.

In the quarter-final on Friday, Nagal got the better of Francisco Cerundolo with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 victory. He will now face Juan Pablo Ficovich in the semi-final on Saturday.

SUMIT NAGAL THROUGH TO ANOTHER SEMIS!



By defeating Francisco Cerundolo (ARG, 262) 76 75, Sumit has the highest number of Semis appearances on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2019! Sumit also moved into the top-130 of the live rankings!



Next up is Juan Ficovich (ARG, 325). pic.twitter.com/YHYiqeo1aG — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) October 4, 2019

Nagal shot to the limelight earlier this year when he took the first set off 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in their opening round match at the US Open. This has been an impressive year for the youngster and he isn’t done yet.