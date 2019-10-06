Mohammed Shami’s lethal spell of fast bowling was beautifully complemented by Ravindra Jadeja’s guile as India recorded a resounding 203-run win victory over South Africa in the opening encounter of the three-Test series at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
The victory consolidated India’s position in the ongoing World Test Championship with another valuable 40 points added to their kitty. India maintain their lead at the top with 160 points and a perfect win record.
Chasing an improbable 395-run target, South Africa were expected to put up a fight like they did in the first innings but Shami’s (5/35 in 10.5 overs) fifth five-for in Tests, backed by Jadeja’s three-wicket burst in one over, saw South Africa dismissed for 191 in 63.5 overs.
Debutant Senuran Muthusamy (49 not out) and Dane Piedt (56 off 107) delayed the inevitable with a fighting 91-run stand for ninth wicket after South Africa collapsed to 70/8 in the morning.
The second Test of the three-match series will be played in Pune from October 10.
Here are all the statistical highlights after the final day of action in the first Test of the series:
- Shami continued to have a stunning record in the second innings.
Shami's 1st & 2nd innings in Tests
|Matches (Inns)
|Overs
|Wkts
|Best innings
|Best match
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|5/ 10
|1st team innings
|43 (43)
|788.0
|78
|5/112
|9/118
|34.47
|3.41
|60.6
|1 / 0
|2nd team innings
|40 (40)
|552.1
|80
|6/56
|9/118
|22.58
|3.27
|41.4
|4 / 0
- In the process of this match-winning performance, Shami became the first Indian pacer since Javagal Srinath in 1996 to take a five-wicket haul in the 4th inns and only the 5th ever to do so.
- Just like Jasprit Bumrah did so in Antigua not too long ago, four of Shami’s wickets were bowled dismissals: only the second such instance for an Indian pacer in Test cricket.
- After Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most number of sixes in a Test match by one batsman, the match also witnessed the most number of sixes hit in a Test match by both sides combined.
- With his solitary wicket of the second innings, R Ashwin added another feather to his cap by becoming the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets in a Test match.
- And finally, India’s quest for a record-breaking 11th consecutive series win at home in Tests is off to a good start.
- And finally, a word of praise for Piedt and Muthusamy, exemplified by this partnership stat.
