India skipper Virat Kohli became only the second Indian, after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to lead the side in 50 Tests. He achieved the feat on Thursday when he led his side out against South Africa in the second Test of the three-match rubber at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

He went past Sourav Ganguly, who had captained the side in 49 Tests, and now trails only MS Dhoni, who led India 60 times in Tests between 2008-2014.

Kohli’s record as skipper has already seen him break a slew of India records but even if one looks beyond India, only Steve Waugh (36) and Ricky Ponting (34) had more wins than Kohli’s 29 after the first 50 Tests.

As Vinayakk Mohanarangan said in this piece here, “His captaincy in itself might confound viewers at times but his record as captain is stunning, to say the least as the numbers suggest. One cannot help but think there are many more captaincy milestones to come in the format he enjoys playing and leading in more than any other.”

Here’s a look at some numbers that define Kohli’s captaincy:

Kohli's home record as India's Test captain Matches Won Lost Draw in India 23* 16 1 5 in Sri Lanka 6 5 1 0 in England 5 1 4 0 in Australia 6 2 2 2 in West Indies 6 4 0 2 in South Africa 3 1 2 0 in Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 * ongoing match

How Kohli compares to other Indian skippers Captain Span Matches Won Lost Draw V Kohli 2014-2019 50* 29 10 10 MS Dhoni 2008-2014 60 27 18 15 SC Ganguly 2000-2005 49 21 13 15 M Azharuddin 1990-1999 47 14 14 19 SM Gavaskar 1976-1985 47 9 8 30 * ongoing match

Indian captaincy records Captain Overall matches Overall W-L-D record Overall W/L ratio V Kohli 50* 29-10-10 2.900 SC Ganguly 49 21-13-15 1.615 MS Dhoni 60 27-18-15 1.500 R Dravid 25 8-6-11 1.333 SM Gavaskar 47 9-8-30 1.125 M Azharuddin 47 14-14-19 1.000 N Kapil Dev 34 4-7-22 (1 tie) 0.571 BS Bedi 22 6-11-5 0.545 MAK Pataudi 40 9-19-12 0.473 SR Tendulkar 25 4-9-12 0.444