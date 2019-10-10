Making a return to Sheffield Shield (Australia’s first-class domestic tournament) after a phenomenal Ashes series, Steve Smith departed for a duck on Thursday while batting for New South Wales against Queensland.

This was Smith’s first duck in multi-day cricket in nearly three years. He nicked a delivery from Cameron Gannon to fielder Joe Burns in the slip cordon.

The former Australia skipper enjoyed a fine Ashes series in England, scoring 774 runs in just seven innings and played a important role in the two victories by the visitors. Smith scored two centuries and a double-century as Australia retained the urn by drawing the series 2-2.

Turns out Steve Smith is human after all! Out for a duck on a day of #SheffieldShield carnage at the Gabba pic.twitter.com/9LI8VPga8x — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 10, 2019

Apart from Smith, Moises Henriques also got out for a duck as NSW trailed by 103 against Queensland at the end of stumps on day one at The Gabba in Brisbane. Opener David Warner, however, was unbeaten on 27 as NSW posted 50/3 on board.

Earlier, Queensland were skittled out for 153 runs during their first innings. Marnus Labuschagne was the top-scorer for the side with 69 runs while NSW bowler Harry Conway registered figures of 5/17.

Steve Smith gets out for a duck in Sheffield Shield today.



His first duck in first-class cricket in 55 innings and nearly 3 years; last was in Nov 2016. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2019

The 30-year-old batsman had made his return to international cricket in June at the 2019 World Cup after serving a year-long ban for ball-tampering.