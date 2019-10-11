Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble is all set to take over as the coach of Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab after he was appointed as the franchise’s Director, Cricket Operations, The Times of India reported on Friday.

Kumble’s appointment was finalised on Thursday at the board meeting of the franchise and co-owner Ness Wadia made it clear that they want him to also coach the team too.

“Kumble is our choice to coach Kings XI. The world knows about his cricketing and coaching abilities. He’s very calm, cool and collected person. He comes with a lot of experience in the IPL, having worked with two other franchises in the past, and also with the Indian team. We’re pretty sure that under his leadership, Kings XI will do very well,” Wadia was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to the report, Kings XI have also finalised the appointments of former Australian limited-overs captain George Bailey as batting coach and former India international Sunil Joshi as assistant coach.

South African Jonty Rhodes is likely to be the fielding coach and West Indies great Courtney Walsh is tipped to take over as new bowling coach.