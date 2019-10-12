Alexzander Zverev had match points against Roger Federer in the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters on Friday. He had played some exceptional tennis to lead 6-3, 6-5 and have Federer in trouble. But Federer was not done yet.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion raised his game. First, he forced a tiebreaker and later won the set 7-6 to take the match to a decider. The final few points of the second set were definitely highlight worthy.

Zverev, who eventually won the match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, did not hide his appreciation for Federer. In a tweet after the match, Zverev said that Federer was on fire.

The end of the second set between Federer & Zverev deserves another watch 😱 @rogerfederer @AlexZverev #RolexSHMasters pic.twitter.com/ybZkyowEO5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 11, 2019

“He was on [fire] at this point,” he tweeted on a video which was posted on Twitter.

It seemed like Federer covered every inch of the court during those points and Zverev had no answer to the quality of Federer’s game. Trailing 30-40 in the 12th game of the second set, Federer intercepts a Zverev forehand return and sliced it to the right of his opponent.

Zverev tried to send a powerful forehand down the line to close the match but Federer had reached the net in the meantime for a volley to earn the point.

And the crowd is thrilled at every point that Federer wins, like always.