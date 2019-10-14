Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to become the president of India’s cricket board, reports said on Monday. In an informal meeting between Board of Control for Cricket in India members in Mumbai, it was decided that Ganguly was a suitable candidate for the role.

Ganguly pipped former India cricketer Brijesh Patel for the position. Patel, backed by former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was expected to become the president but late drama saw Ganguly, backed by former BCCI President Anurag Thakur, get the post.

“Finally, the decision was taken to bring Sourav [Ganguly] on board,” The Times of India quoted a source. “He has just 10 months but a lot of experience as an administrator, considering he’s efficiently headed the Cricket Association of Bengal. Moreover, under the COA, cricket has suffered badly, so someone like Ganguly will be instrumental in putting things back together.”

This will also mark the end of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators’ reign in the board for the past 33 months.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will be the BCCI secretary while Arun Dhumal from Himachal Pradesh is likely to become the treasurer. Kerala Cricket Association representative Jayesh George is likely to be the joint secretary.

The nine-member Apex Council of the BCCI will constitute a president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, joint secretary; male representative of the cricketers’ association; a female representative; a representative from the IPL Governing Council and a representative from the central government (CAG).