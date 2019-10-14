South Africa failed to hold their nerve in the dying moments of the match as India won a low-scoring third and final One Day International by six runs in Vadodara on Monday.

Hosts India, who had won the preceding Twenty20 International series 3-1, swept the ODI series 3-0 in the process.

Having chosen to bat first, the Indian batting lineup collapsed to a below-par 146 all out. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with a 76-ball 38 while Shikha Pandey played a good lower-order cameo with 35 off 40 balls.

But the bowlers took up the challenge by taking wickets at regular intervals in the chase. India’s spinners were effective with Ekta Bisht taking 3/32 and Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma taking two wickets each.

In the end, the batting powerplay was the difference as India gave away just six runs and took a wicket to put the visitors under the pump. The pressure on the lower-order showed as the final few wickets fell even with very little to get. In the 48th over Mithali Raj threw the ball to Jemimah Rodrigues and she struck on the last ball of her first over to wrap things up.

Bisht was declared player of the match while South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp was the player of the series.

More to follow