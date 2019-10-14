India’s double Asian Games silver medallist Fouaad Mirza bagged the top honours at the CCI3*S, an Olympic qualifying event, held in Strzegom, Poland.

Mirza is currently the highest ranked individual in Group G for Asia Pacific Zone with 34 points on one horse Fernhill Facetime, 30 points on the second horse Touchingwood and at present qualifying his third horse, Dajara.

“I am very excited about our new horse Dajara, which has immense potential for success at the Olympics. Through the event CCI3*S, we were able to level up the horse rider combination to 4* and building up my points to qualify for the Olympics,” Mirza said on Sunday.

Mirza started the week with a solid dressage score of 26.8 which placed him second with a very close score to Germany’s Antonia Baumgart, who was one penalty better at 25.8.

This was followed by the showjumping event where Fouaad maintained the second position with a clear round. He finished the deciding cross-country round in four seconds over time, leading him to the gold in the Strezgom CCI3*S in Poland.

Mirza has completed Renswoude NED CCI 4*S placed 11th, Jardy FRA CCI4*S, Strzegom POL CCI4*S placed 15th, Sopot POL CCI4*S placed seventh so far for Olympic Qualifying Events.

He will next compete at the events in Montelibertti ITY CCI3*S (Italy) and Le Pouget FRA CCI4*S (France).