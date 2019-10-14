American prodigy Coco Gauff continued her rise up the ranks of women’s tennis on Monday when the WTA rankings showed a climb of 39 places to No 71 in the world.

Gauff started last week in Linz at 110 and was originally set for an early departure from Austria after losing in the qualifying rounds before grabbing a lifeline as a lucky loser. She went on to beat 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko in the final for her first-ever singles title.

It marks a meteoric rise for the young American – at the end of 2018, she was 686 in the world. Another good performance in Luxembourg this week could see her knocking on the door of the top 50. There was no movement in the top 20 with Ashleigh Barty retaining the number one spot for another week.