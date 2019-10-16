A last-gasp Adil Khan header prevented complete embarrassment for India as the Blue Tigers played out a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifiers match in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Saad Uddin gave Bangladesh the lead in the 42nd minute and the visitors looked like going back home with all the three points in the Group E match of World Cup qualifying second round match. Khan, however, ensured that India at least secure a point from the home match as he rose highest to nod home a Brandon Fernandes corner kick in the 88th minute.

A defeat at home would have severely dented India’s hopes of advancing in the next round but a draw did neither side any favours in terms of their standings in the group.

India had lost to Oman 1-2 in their opening match before holding Asian champions Qatar to a goal-less draw in their previous match. They now have two points from three matches, while Bangladesh stay at the bottom with one point from three games.

Bangladesh were the more organised and penetrating side as they put up a spirited show against India who were backed by a full-capacity crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Inspirational captain Sunil Chhetri was not at his best as was goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who kept at bay the marauding Qataris in the memorable drawn game in Doha. Gurpreet misjudged the flight of the ball to let in the Bangladesh’s goal to the stunning silence of the packed 65,000-plus crowd.

Thanks to Khan’s late header, a defeat that looked imminent was avoided.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to that match:

FT : India 1-1 Bangladesh



Just just scraped through. Much needed reality check. #WCQ2022 #IndianRailways — football news india (@fni) October 15, 2019

Last thing Adil Khan should be doing is celebrating that goal. Just rush back and restart the game. Every second is precious for India #IndvsBan — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) October 15, 2019

India's domestic season ended seven months back, lasting for less than half a year (not counting the Super Cup where many clubs didn't play and which many didn't take seriously). Bangladesh's ended in August with a month of the Federation Cup & almost seven months of the league. — Bhargab Sarmah (@BhargabSarmah) October 15, 2019

Not an encouraging result but this is football.



We missed a wonderful opportunity to take the momentum forward after a positive result against Qatar.



No one thot Bangladesh will put #IndianFootball under pressure.



No doubt for #Bangladesh it was as good as a win. #INDvBNG — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) October 15, 2019

I dnt care about the football world cup...but a draw with bangladesh is not acceptable...can someone explain me the strategy and tactics of India today @chetrisunil11 #INDBAN #IndianFootball — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) October 15, 2019

We did not deserve anything from that. Very poor performance. But supporting your football team is as much about backing them during bad days as it is about celebrating the good days. Fairplay to B'desh as well, looked impressive, especially the defence #INDBAN #IndianFootball — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) October 15, 2019

FT: India 1-1 Bangladesh



"India really weren't a threat today." - Bangladesh coach Jamie Day.



He's right. You'd think we'd seen the last of aimless long balls. Why the midfield was bypassed for the majority of the game is beyond me. #INDBAN — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) October 15, 2019

True but when the coach after a performance like this says, we gave our all... I wonder and doubt what does 'giving it all' even mean... 🙃 https://t.co/2zDULvn4rY — siju mathew (@sijumathew94) October 15, 2019

Correcting my previous tweet: India last won against Bangladesh in 2009, beating them 1-0 in the SAFF Championship. The matches since then, including today's, have all ended in a draw [1-1, 2-2- and 1-1].



[Sorry for the error!]#INDBAN #IndianFootball — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) October 15, 2019

Very very disappointing performance for India in recent time. To be frank, Bangladesh deserved all three points. They played lot better than us.



I don't know what was the tactics and strategy. It's not acceptable a draw against Bangladesh at home.#IndianFootball #INDBAN pic.twitter.com/6GW3UYoT5G — Rohit Sharma FC (@Ro45FC) October 15, 2019

Never understood the reason for that kind of celebration by Adil Khan which consumed precious time. We badly wanted time and he was celebrating as if we scored against Germany 🇩🇪. #IndianFootball #INDBAN #MeccaCholoBondhu — Dr. Sarath 👶 (@TinyPhysician) October 15, 2019

Don't know how many players realise that it is 2 points lost. Sunil had a poor game by his standards but he looked like the only one who was frustrated at the end. Said F*** **f halfway through the Viking clap and walked away. #INDBAN — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) October 15, 2019

Despite the disappointing result, Kolkata welcomed the Indian team back to the City of Joy after eight years in some style:

Not our day.



We know we should have done better.

But our support for @IndianFootball will never be over.

Because we are in this together.

Then, now and forever. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



INDIA! INDIA! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#MeccaCholoBondhu #INDBAN pic.twitter.com/MVCejPPIuu — Blue Pilgrims (@BluePilgrims) October 15, 2019

Thank You Yuva Bharati Krirangan! You gave it your all! It was a special night when it comes to atmosphere. The result was not the best but the support behind the #BlueTigers was immense. #MeccaCholoBondhu #INDBAN #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/2FGmY2OWGX — Subhayan Chakraborty (@SubhayanTweets) October 15, 2019

Bothered by @IndianFootball's lacklustre passing & absent midfield. 3rd round hopes are over



But hey,just how good was the @BluePilgrims tifo? One of their top 3 displays ever. Well done guys. Forget the ignorance of the police; you won over Kolkata tonight#INDBAN #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/eCQjkjfMyP — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) October 15, 2019

Seriously i never expected this kind of gesture and support from our fans for our team .A very special one from @BluePilgrims . Thanks guys for letting us know that we too have this kind of support in our country 🙏🏻. #BlueTigers #bluepilgrims #INDBAN pic.twitter.com/yRdaGB72Sa — Nikhil Aila (@NikhilAila) October 15, 2019