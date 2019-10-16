Mumbai opener Yashaswi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score a double century when the 17-year-old hit a 153-ball 203 against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A encounter at the Alur Cricket Stadium III in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The opener, who has now scored three centuries in five group matches in the tournament, took control of the proceedings once Mumbai skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat.

Jaiswal and former skipper Aditya Tare put up a 200-run opening partnership with the latter contributing a relatively sedate 78 runs from 102 balls while the former took the bowlers to the cleaners.

His recent scores : 200*, 122, 22, 113, 44#VijayHazareTrophy #YashaswiJaiswal — PREM SHEKHAWAT (@imprem123) October 16, 2019

The 17-year-old, who made his List A debut in this tournament, did not allow new ball bowlers Rahul Shukla and Varun Aaron to settle down at the start of the innings and then changed gear as he raced to his double century in 149 balls laced with 17 boundaries and 12 sixes before falling to Vivekanand Tiwari in the last over of the match.

Jaiswal’s double ton was the second of the tournament after Kerala’s Sanju Samson achieved that feat against Goa when he scored an unbeaten 212 a few days ago.

Defending champions Mumbai went on to make 358/3 with Iyer playing a cameo at the end, scoring 31 off 14 balls with one boundary and three sixes.

In the other matches of the day, Uttar Pradesh’s Mohsin Khan claimed six wickets, including an hat-trick, to dismiss Odisha for 128 runs in Vadodara.

In another group match at the Motibaug Stadium in the same city, Maharashtra were bowled out for a paltry 65 with speedster Sandeep Sharma claiming four wickets for 24 runs. Naushad Shaikh was the top scorer for Maharashtra with 22 runs while nine batsmen could not reach double figures.