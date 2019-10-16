The Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner emerged as the most expensive players in the inaugural draft for The Hundred, to be held in July. The Hundred is a new 100-ball a side cricket tournament in the United Kingdom.

Smith and Warner reportedly carry a reserve price of £125,000 alongside compatriot Mitchell Starc, West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, according to BBC.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir and New Zealand’s speedster Trent Boult were some of the other oversees players in the draft. The trio carry £100,00.

Harbhajan Singh, who was the only Indian to have initially entered the draft, withdrew his name since the BCCI rules would not have allowed him to play without formal announcement of retirement.

The first auction will take place on Sunday with a total of 570 players in the men’s draft, including 239 overseas players.

Eight teams will compete at the inaugural 100-ball competition, to be held from July 17 to August 16 2020.

With PTI Inputs