Three-time Olympic medalist Carmelita Jeter is impressed with India’s Dutee Chand and said a reputed coach can guide the country’s talented sprinters reach the highest level in future.

“I have seen Dutee Chand compete at the Olympic Games. She has done some remarkable things. I hope more young ladies will step up and represent the country,” said Jeter, who is the international event ambassador at the 15th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon.

“I feel that all sprinters need good coaches. If a big name coaches Indian athletes, then you will certainly see a rise of Indian sprinters in the future,” said Jeter.

A world record holder, Jeter had finished with a winning time of 10.64 seconds at the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix in 2009, giving her a spot in history as the second-fastest woman ever in the 100 meters.

The 39-year-old was a part of the historic 4x100m USA team which set the world record at the 2012 Olympic Games.

The American said that sharing a medal with three other women was even more special than an individual medal.

“It was a moment for the USA team. It was a special team out there. People think that four of the fastest runners form a good 4x100m group, but no, a team has to have four people who trust each other and have chemistry. It was great to share a gold medal with a team. Winning a medal with three other women was even more special,” said Jeter.