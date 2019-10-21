Rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov lifted his first ATP title on Sunday after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic in the Stockholm Open final.

Shapovalov, 20, did not drop a single set throughout the week in Stockholm and blasted 16 aces to see off the 60th-ranked Krajinovic.

World number 34 Shapovalov became the first Canadian ATP singles champion since Milos Raonic won at Brisbane in January 2016

“I am definitely super happy and just really proud,” said Shapovalov.

“Me and my team have worked really hard to get into this position of lifting a title, so I am really proud of myself and proud of my team right now.”

He added: “This tournament started the year my mom was born, so it has got a great history and it is amazing to be the first Canadian to win it.”

Serbia’s Krajinovic, a runner-up at the 2017 Paris Masters, fell short in his bid for a first career title after losing his third ATP final.