The Indian Premier League is set to become a bit longer, according to a report in The Indian Express. The next edition of the T20 tournament is likely to run from April 1 to May 30.

The duration of the IPL could increase as the Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering more night matches. According to the report, the BCCI wants each team to play just one day game in a season. This will mean very few double-headers on the weekends.

With regards to the duration of the league, the board is said to have devised a few options with the broadcasters and will update the franchises in the coming months.

The IPL has a two-month window as of now and the BCCI is keen to utilise the time in the best way possible. There are two factors the BCCI is considering as it deliberates this change.

Firstly, there are franchises like Mumbai Indians who have argued that early starts to matches or day games attract lesser crowds. The argument is that people can only come to stadiums after finishing office hours.

There have also been cases of players complaining about the heat during 4 pm games. With the IPL happening right in the middle of the Indian summer, the soaring temperatures become a big issue for players, organisers, and even fans in the stadium.

On the other hand, there are centres which struggle with public transport if the matches end too late. There have several instances in the past when the 7 pm games have ended well past midnight. This even leads to a reduction in viewership in general.

A decision on this matter is expected to be taken when the IPL Governing Council meets in the coming months.