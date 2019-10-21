BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday left it to skipper Virat Kohli to take a call on his availability for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting November 3.

There is a speculation that Kohli, who has played 48 of the last 56 international games across formats, will take rest for the T20s but come back for the two Test matches in Indore and Kolkata. “I will meet him on October 24th. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain and he can take a call,” Ganguly told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal headquarters.

He was all praise for Rohit Sharma, who has been a smash-hit with 529 runs in his kitty during the South Africa series, including a first double hundred in Tests. “I am very happy for Rohit,” the former India captain said. “I don’t need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do.

Ganguly also lauded Umesh Yadav for his hostile spell of fast bowling. “He has been brilliant. He has varied the length really well as on Indian wickets you don’t get a lot of bounce.”