Umesh Yadav on Wednesday revealed that he had a hard time dealing with the negativity and boredom that follows an axing. Yadav was dropped from India’s Test squad ahead of the home series against South Africa but got a lucky break back into the Test squad after pace ace Jasprit Bumrah picked up an injury.

The 32-year-old was in outstanding form in the home Test series, picking up 11 wickets in two Tests against South Africa and 12 wickets against Bangladesh recently. Yadav spoke about the insecurity that troubles the mind when things don’t go well.

“It becomes boring if you sit out, and then, certain thoughts that you don’t want, creep into your system,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added: “Why I am not playing? What’s happening? It becomes difficult to keep yourself positive, train hard and keep yourself ready. I knew my chance will come if I keep fit since there are so many matches in the calendar. You need to wait since the pace unit was doing really well.”

In a pace attack which features a lethal trio in Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, Yadav said fits in quite effortlessly and India’s workload management plans ensure that all of them get a fair amount of opportunities.

“All four of us are now at a level where you can’t predict which three will play at one point in time,” he said.

He added, “It’s because of healthy competition. I believe it’s a great that we are being rotated, because of which our longevity has increased and we are producing more match-winning performances.

“Whoever does well will be a part of the team. It is important to grab your chances with both hands as and when you get them. When I see Bumrah, Ishant and Shami, I try to learn from them. The learning never stops.”

Yadav has been effective in home conditions but his form outside the country has been erratic. When asked if he considers the perception to be true, Yadav said he can improve on his figures outside Asia only when handed opportunities.

“Usually the conditions where you play more....you get an idea of those conditions and you start executing plans well. Yes, I agree a perception grows that this particular bowler is good in Indian or may be Asian conditions,” he said.

“But then if you play more in English conditions, you will do well there. Outside the subcontinent, I have played very few matches in England, New Zealand and South Africa. The only place where I have played a few Tests is Australia. So may be that has led to this perception since less games means lesser number of wickets.”

Asked how important it is for him to develop an inswinger, Yadav said he wouldn’t risk losing his natural outswing in pursuit of something new. “To develop a new skill needs hard work but there is a flip side to it. While developing a new skill, there is a possibility of you losing something that comes naturally to you. I have seen many bowlers lose their stock outswing delivery trying to develop inswing,” he said.

“So I believe that if I am getting my out-swingers right, I should keep working on it. In the process, if I can perfect the delivery that straightens after pitching, nothing like it. So one needs to put in some thought before one does it.”

As for his experience of competing in a day-night Test with the pink ball, Yadav said it worked out well for the bowlers. He said: “It’s a mixed feeling. We enjoyed as the ball did a lot, but then, some issues like sighting for batsmen need to be factored in. Whether we should play more [day-night Tests] depends on BCCI,” he said.