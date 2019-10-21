The Mumbai Ranji team will ask its state cricket association to hold talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India the “unfair” rules that cut short their Vijay Hazare campaign despite dominating the quarter-final against Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh were declared winners on the basis of more number of victories than Mumbai during the league phase after the match could not be completed due to rain in Bengaluru.

Chhattisgarh had won five out of their eight games in Group A while Mumbai had managed four victories. A member of the Mumbai support staff expressed displeasure over the current rules. “Yes definitely we will make a demand. This was unfair,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“How should the performance in the league stage matter in the knock-out stages? Every day is a new day. Else, a good team goes out in this fashion. This should not continue,” he added.

After Mumbai bowlers restricted Chhattisgarh to 190/6 in 45.4 overs, they were set a revised target of 195 from 35 overs. Mumbai were going all guns blazing at 95/0 in 11.3 overs with young Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 60 and Aditya Tare on 31. However, the skies opened up and the match was abandoned, ending Mumbai’s topsy-turvy campaign.

As per rules, Mumbai needed to bat a minimum of 20 overs to get a result in this game. But, as the game was abandoned, Chhattisgarh qualified.

“We will discuss the issue,” an Mumbai Cricket Association member said. “We will first see whether we qualify with our score (from where the match was called off) using the DLS method. If we would have qualified, then we will write to the board [BCCI] about it.”