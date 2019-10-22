A formidable Indian team ticked all boxes with ease as they completed a 3-0 rout of South Africa with a comprehensive innings and 202 runs victory in the third and final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday.

With another 120 points, India now sit pretty on top of the points table of the ICC Test Championship with 240 points as the formalities were completed within the first two overs of the day.

The scoreline was not only an indicator of India’s absolute dominance but also the decline in standard of South African cricket as they couldn’t handle the might of India’s batting and the fiery India pace attack lead by Mohammed Shami (13 wickets in the series).

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem (2/18 in 6 overs) wrapped it up in the second over of the day as South Africa were all out for 133 in their second innings, 30 runs short of their first innings score of 162.

This is India’s sixth clean sweep at home in a three-Test series and they didn’t put a foot wrong during the three-match series winning the first Test by 203 runs and the second one by an innings and 137 runs.

If Rohit Sharma’s coming of age in his new role as an opener with 529 runs, turned out to be a masterstroke in home conditions, Mayank Agarwal also consolidated his place in the side with a double century and a ton, easing India’s long time opening woes.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s series win against South Africa:

A historic win for India as they record their first Test series sweep against South Africa. 👏#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/i6RpdLjbmT — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2019

Incredible test series for @BCCI Congratulations 👏👏👏#INDvSA For @OfficialCSA forgettable as ever .. nothing went right . .. just as the last wicket of the series 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 22, 2019

Great white wash from team India vs South Africa... #INDvSA 👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2019

Home win that displays a promise to win overseas are ones to especially savour. This was one such a win.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvSA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 22, 2019

The most encouraging thing for India is that the wickets have been shared between the quicks and the spinners. It means there is always a wicket-taking bowler that the captain to turn to — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019

5 Bowler Formula will Bring Test match victories Home and away, Batsmen giving the Bowlers freedom ..to express themselves , much like #Action and #responsibility going hand in hand .. #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #BCCI — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 22, 2019

This is domination of a different kind...Didn’t lose ten wickets in an innings even once. Only one match went into the fifth day. Three different double centurions. Fast bowlers took 26 to spinners’ 32. Plenty to applaud. Well done, 🇮🇳 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2019

For those saying that this #Protea team is not that great, let’s accept that our Indian is very very good...



Well played lads 👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽#INDvsSA — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 22, 2019

an india first choice XI vs india spare XI series might be kinda fun #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 22, 2019

In terms of numbers, you can't do any better that 3-0. But India's drubbing of South Africa was far more emphatic than that scoreline #INDvSA — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 22, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)