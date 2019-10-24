India captain Virat Kohli was rested for the upcoming Twenty20 International series at home against Bangladesh as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad on Thursday. Limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will stand in as the skipper for the series.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shivam Dube earned call-ups.

While Samson has played a solitary T20I for India back in 2015 against Zimabwe, Mumbai’s Dube is a part of the national setup for the first time after impressing at the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-over-a-side tournament).

As was expected, there is still no sign of former captain MS Dhoni, who has not played a game since the World Cup semi-final in July.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was back in the limited-overs fold after a break but Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to stay out of the side after not featuring against South Africa. Pacer Navdeep Saini misses out as well.

There were no surprises in the Test squad after a thumping whitewash against South Africa recently. Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah continues to recover from his back injury as is all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Shahbaz Nadeem, who made a last-minute debut in Ranchi, has been left out with Kuldeep Yadav retaining his place in the side.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

