From describing his flankers as “kamikaze kids” to feeling uneasy near Russia, outspoken England coach Eddie Jones hasn’t held back at the Rugby World Cup.

Here are 10 of his more memorable quotes from the tournament:

Russia with love

“The stadium was fantastic, what a great thing for rugby, to be up here in Hokkaido, probably closer to Russia than you want to be, and we had 45,000 people here.”

- Jones engaging in some international diplomacy after England’s opening win over Tonga on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

BBQ nose, anyone?

“I think someone is going to BBQ part of his nose. I think someone found a little bit.”

- Jones after captain Owen Farrell lost a chunk of his nose in a tackle against the United States.

‘Kamikaze kids’

“The ‘Kamikaze Kids’ rip and tear, with no concern for their bodies, and lead the way in our defensive efforts.”

- Jones’ memorable description of back-row forwards Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, which raised some eyebrows in the Japanese media for his choice of words.

‘Typhoon gods’

“Someone is smiling on us. The typhoon gods maybe.”

- Jones after England’s final pool match against France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis, which would go on to kill more than 80 people.

‘Fans with keyboards’

“Well, someone has to ask them a question because the NZ media doesn’t. You guys are just fans with a keyboard, someone has to ask them some questions.”

- Jones winning friends in the New Zealand media ahead of the semi-final against the All Blacks.

‘Give me your email’

“I didn’t drop him, I changed his role, and he was brilliant. Maybe you guys need to start reporting differently. Rugby has changed. Come and join us in modern rugby, give me your email and I’ll send you an invite.”

- Jones turns his fire on the English media after he benched George Ford for the quarter-final against Australia.

Keeping up with Mrs. Jones

“I’ve seen all the All Black jerseys around. Even my wife, I have to tell her to stop barracking for them.”

- Jones acknowledges the huge support enjoyed by New Zealand.

Maths genius

“I can remember being (at the World Cup draw) in Kyoto two-and-a-half years ago and quickly you could do the mathematics – even an Australian could do the mathematics –- that we were going to play New Zealand in a semi-final.”

- Jones engages in advanced calculations at the World Cup draw.

Billy’s beef

“I think he has spent too much time at the Kobe beef bar.”

- Jones explains Billy Vunipola’s ankle injury.

Trump card

“It’s going to be like 15 Donald Trumps out there.”

- Jones rallies the troops ahead of England’s pool match against the United States.