Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed that the Major League Soccer won’t stay relevant if he decides to leave the league. The veteran striker made the comments after his team were dumped out from the MLS Cup playoffs on Thursday after losing 3-5 to Los Angeles FC.

The Swede scored a goal and set up another but his efforts went in vain despite a late fightback from LA Galaxy. Not only did Los Angeles FC advance to the conference playoffs but they also secured their first-ever win over LA Galaxy, a burgeoning MLS rivalry that has been dubbed “El Trafico” in a reference to the Californian city’s notorious traffic.

“I have another two months [on my contract],” Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by ESPN after the match.

“We’ll see what happens. ... [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don’t stay, nobody will remember what MLS is,” he added.

Ibrahimovic also refused to be drawn on his future. The former Sweden international is out of contract at the end of the year is reportedly mulling a move back to European football.

Asked if a big-money offer could tempt him to stay in MLS, Ibrahimovic replied: “It’s not about the money. I have another two months. We’ll see what happens. It’s too early to speak. We just lost.”

Since joining LA Galaxy from Manchester United in 2018, Ibrahimovic has lit up the MLS by scoring 53 goals in 58 matches. Back in September, he had even proclaimed to be the best-ever footballer to have graced the MLS.

“The two years I’ve had here, I’ve done good things, amazing things, and perfect things,” he said.

“I think I’m the best-ever player in MLS. And that’s without joking.”