Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday handed a ban at least till October 29, 2020 by the International Cricket Council for failing to report three corrupt approaches, including one during the IPL by a suspected Indian bookie.

The ban is for two years but the last 12 months is a suspended sentence, which will come into effect if Shakib fails to comply with the anti-corruption code of the world body. The one-year ban that he has to serve will keep him out of next year’s Indian Premier League and also the World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 the same year.

The news sent the cricket world into shock. The 32-year-old has been among the leading all-rounders in the world for the past decade, and has single-handedly won games for Bangladesh with the bat and ball. The southpaw had a dream world cup earlier this year and was set to be a part of the upcoming India tour, where Bangladesh will play its first-ever day-night Test.

Most questioned how a player of Shakib’s stature could miss reporting an approach not once but thrice, while there were some who found the timing of the incident odd, given the Bangladesh star leading a recent player revolt which was eventually resolved.

Here’s how the cricketing community reacted to Shakib’s ban:

Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh's best cricketer - being banned from all cricket for two years is shocking, but what's more shocking is that he chose not to disclose the approach to engage in corrupt conduct not once, but thrice! — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 29, 2019

Sakib is surely best player and biggest figure ever in Bangladesh cricket. Easily the highest earning too. Why would he not report overtures made to him by bookies and leave himself vulnerable? Inexplicable — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 29, 2019

No player today, let alone as high profile a cricketer as Shakib, can afford to be ignorant of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. Even young players in age-group cricket are advised to report approaches. To let three such approaches go by is very strange https://t.co/KgtYBWOj13 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2019

No sympathy what’s so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what’s so ever ... In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn’t enough ... Should have been longer ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2019

Another fantastic cricketer fallen prey... Sad to hear about Shakib Al Hasan banned in fixing.. such an attractive cricketer, such a top performer! — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) October 29, 2019

Shakib being banned under the ICC's anti-corruption code is a reminder that corruptors still targeting big fish, even with so many more matches worth fixing in the age of T20 leagues. — Tim (@timwig) October 29, 2019

Shakib you silly, silly sod. — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) October 29, 2019

shakib hasn't reported 3 separate approaches as per the ICC media release...boggles the mind why he wouldn't — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 29, 2019

I’m not going to judge Shakib for not reporting it until the full story is out. Bookies are mixed up with some scary people. Must be terrifying and intimidating to be approached to fix. — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) October 29, 2019

Really sad news about Shakib. What a world cup he had personally. Strange end to the career of one of the greatest all rounders. — absy (@absycric) October 29, 2019

Also huge blow for Shakib as he is banned for two years with a year of suspended sentence. Harsh?? He did not do any corrupt act. Could he not have been given a lesser sentence? @BCBtigers big blow. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 29, 2019

First Smith now Shakib. High profile players being served huge bans. Lessons learned - No one is bigger than the G̶a̶m̶e̶ their respective Boards. — Steve Smith fan (@thevipersden) October 29, 2019

Shakib being banned is quite a shocker. He's easily the biggest Bangladeshi player. How this happened is going to be quite a story — Nishtha Kanal Revankar (@RootKanal) October 29, 2019

ICC need to investigate how long BCB knew about this.

The timing stinks of politics and retaliation after the recent player strike (Shakib led) and then Shakib's request to first miss one India Test (wife was pregnant) but change his mind and then refuse to play the entire series — Imy (@PakCricket_) October 29, 2019