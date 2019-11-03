The first Twenty20 Intentional between India and Bangladesh is set to go ahead on Sunday evening despite the worsening air quality in New Delhi, where pollution has reached ‘emergency’ levels.
Bangladesh players trained in masks in gloomy smog on Saturday ahead of the opening match of their India tour but insisted they have no choice but to endure the conditions in pollution-stricken New Delhi.
Liton Das, Shafiul Islam, Aminul Islam and bowling coach Daniel Vettori all wore masks in their final training for the T20 International.
The Indian capital has been engulfed by its worst pollution of the year as schools have been closed and other restrictions imposed.
Pollution levels spiked further on Sunday morning, with 10 air monitoring stations in the Capital recording “severe plus emergency” category. The overall air quality index in Delhi was “severe”.
Much of the new peak in the most dangerous PM 2.5 pollutants – particulates smaller than 2.5 microns that get into the lungs and bloodstream – has been blamed on fires lit by farmers to burn off stubble in regions around New Delhi.
With the conditions looking dangerous for players, officials and fans, many on Twitter called for the match to be called off.
(With inputs from AFP)