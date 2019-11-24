India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Kolkata on Saturday.

After skittling out Bangladesh for 103 on the first day of the second Test, India declared their first innings at 347/9. Bangladesh were required to bat out of their skin in the second innings to save the match but they couldn’t do so as India bowled out the visitors for 195 runs to register win in the historic match. Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday didn’t come out to bat.

India had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore. With Bangladesh resuming their second innings at 152/6 on day three and trailing India by 89 runs, it was simply a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities.

The Virat Kohli-led side eventually completed the job for in less than 50 minutes for their four straight innings victory, becoming the first team in the history of the game to do so. Barring Rahim (74), Bangladesh batsmen were once again found wanting against high quality pace bowling, folding up for 195 in 41.1 overs. They were bowled out for 130 on day one.

With the resounding win, India also extended their lead in the World Test Championship by collecting 120 points from the two-match series. India had hammered Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the series opener in Indore.

Here are the statistical highlights of India’s record-extending win:

For the first time in India’s Test history, the team has won seven matches on the trot (home and away combined).

Consecutive Test match wins for India No of matches Opponent Span 7 2 vs WI, 3 vs SA, 2 vs BAN Aug 2019 - Nov 2019 6 4 v AUS, 2 vs WI Feb 2013 - Nov 2013 5 4 vs ENG, 1 vs BAN Nov 2016 - Feb 2017 4 3 vs ENG, 1 vs ZIM Jan 1993 - Mar 1993 4 2 vs SL, 2 vs BAN Nov 2009 - Jan 2010 4 1 vs AUS, 3 vs SL Mar 2017 - Aug 2017

Captains winning most Tests by innings margin:

22 Graeme Smith

14 Steve Waugh

12 Peter May

11 Clive Lloyd

11 Stephen Fleming

11 Andrew Strauss

11 VIRAT KOHLI#PinkBallTest #PinkBall #INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 24, 2019

Virat Kohli also becomes the first Indian captain to win 7 consecutive Test matches. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 24, 2019

The win streaks currently held by India are as follows:

Seven consecutive Test wins, an Indian record.

12 consecutive home Test series wins, a world record that is extended.

Four consecutive Test wins by an innings margin, a new world record.

India becomes the 1st team to win 4 consecutive Men's Tests by an innings:



- By an innings & 137 runs against RSA at Pune

- By an innings & 202 runs against RSA at Ranchi

- By an innings & 130 runs against BAN at Indore

- By an innings & 46 runs against BAN at Kolkata#INDvBAN — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 24, 2019

India skipper Virat Kohli is now among the top five captains with the most number of Test wins!



53 – Graeme Smith

48 – Ricky Ponting

41 – Steve Waugh

36 – Clive Lloyd

33* – Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/9gpPvKVymr — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2019

Now all 12 day-night Tests have ended in a result.

1 in 2 days

3 in 3 days

2 in 4 days

6 in 5 days#INDvsBAN #IndvBan#PinkBallTest #PinkBallTestMatch — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 24, 2019

The undoubted highlight of India’s win at Eden Gardens was the fact that all 19 Bangladesh wickets to fall were picked up by the pacers. It’s the first time this has happened in a home Test.

We were alive to watch a Home Test in which two Indian spinners who have 573 wickets among them bowl just 7 overs in a completed Test. #PaceisPace #IndvBan — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 24, 2019

India's Test wins in which spinners did not pick any wickets:



v SA, Johannesburg, 2018

v Ban, Kolkata, 2019



India's current pace attack is at the very best in their history. #IndvBan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 24, 2019

Most wickets taken by Indian pacers in a Test match:



20 v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018

19 v England, Nottingham, 2018

19 v Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2019*#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 24, 2019

Indian bowlers...

In the last two Tests @ Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pace: 164.5 ov, 577 runs, 36 wkts, ave 16.02, S/r 27.4, 5wkt: 2

Spin: 17.0 ov, 53 runs, 0 wkts#INDvsBAN #IndvBan#PinkBallTestMatch — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 24, 2019

968 balled bowled in the Kolkata #PinkBallTest makes it the shortest Test match hosted by India which had an outright result.



The previous shortest was 1028 balls in the India - Afghanistan Test in Bengaluru in 2018.#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 24, 2019

While Ishant had a five-for in the first innings, it was Umesh Yadav’s turn in the second:

Two Indian pacers taking five-wicket innings hauls in a home Test:

Kapil Dev & Madan Lal (v Eng, Mumbai 1981-82)

Ishant & Umesh (v Ban, Kolkata 2019-20) #PinkBallTest #PinkBall #INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 24, 2019

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 106 and (Mushfiqur Rahim 74, Mahmudullah retired hurt 39; Umesh Yadav 5/53, Ishant Sharma 4/56). India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).