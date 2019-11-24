India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Kolkata on Saturday.
After skittling out Bangladesh for 103 on the first day of the second Test, India declared their first innings at 347/9. Bangladesh were required to bat out of their skin in the second innings to save the match but they couldn’t do so as India bowled out the visitors for 195 runs to register win in the historic match. Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday didn’t come out to bat.
India had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore. With Bangladesh resuming their second innings at 152/6 on day three and trailing India by 89 runs, it was simply a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities.
The Virat Kohli-led side eventually completed the job for in less than 50 minutes for their four straight innings victory, becoming the first team in the history of the game to do so. Barring Rahim (74), Bangladesh batsmen were once again found wanting against high quality pace bowling, folding up for 195 in 41.1 overs. They were bowled out for 130 on day one.
With the resounding win, India also extended their lead in the World Test Championship by collecting 120 points from the two-match series. India had hammered Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the series opener in Indore.
Here are the statistical highlights of India’s record-extending win:
- For the first time in India’s Test history, the team has won seven matches on the trot (home and away combined).
Consecutive Test match wins for India
|No of matches
|Opponent
|Span
|7
|2 vs WI, 3 vs SA, 2 vs BAN
|Aug 2019 - Nov 2019
|6
|4 v AUS, 2 vs WI
|Feb 2013 - Nov 2013
|5
|4 vs ENG, 1 vs BAN
|Nov 2016 - Feb 2017
|4
|3 vs ENG, 1 vs ZIM
|Jan 1993 - Mar 1993
|4
|2 vs SL, 2 vs BAN
|Nov 2009 - Jan 2010
|4
|1 vs AUS, 3 vs SL
|Mar 2017 - Aug 2017
The win streaks currently held by India are as follows:
- Seven consecutive Test wins, an Indian record.
- 12 consecutive home Test series wins, a world record that is extended.
- Four consecutive Test wins by an innings margin, a new world record.
- The undoubted highlight of India’s win at Eden Gardens was the fact that all 19 Bangladesh wickets to fall were picked up by the pacers. It’s the first time this has happened in a home Test.
- While Ishant had a five-for in the first innings, it was Umesh Yadav’s turn in the second:
Brief scores:
Bangladesh: 106 and (Mushfiqur Rahim 74, Mahmudullah retired hurt 39; Umesh Yadav 5/53, Ishant Sharma 4/56). India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).