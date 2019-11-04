Mushfiqur Rahman held his nerve to power Bangladesh’s first T20 win over India with an unbeaten 60 in the first match on Sunday, giving rise to several jibes about “choking” in pollution-hit Delhi.
As cricket took centre stage despite severe pollution, Bangladesh negotiated the pitch much better than India, who made 148/6. The visitors overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record their first ever win against India in nine meetings.
With Bangladesh needing 22 off the last 12 balls, Rahim (60 not out off 43) smashed four boundaries off as many balls in the penultimate over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed to tilt the game in his team’s favour. He and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35 balls) added 60 runs for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh closer to victory.
Bangladesh’s India tour has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons even before it began with a player strike against the cricket board and captain Shakib Al Hasan getting banned.
But on the field, it was a memorable outing for the Tigers and their win was celebrated by the cricket community. Here’s a look at some of the top talking points on social media after the Delhi T20I.
Praise for Bangladesh’s steely win
The pollution in Delhi was no joke
The match was played in poor conditions for all people involved, going ahead despite the worsening air quality in New Delhi, where pollution has reached ‘emergency’ levels.
Meanwhile, Dhoni was missed
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not in the Indian team but very much present at the match as fans chanted his name. This was in response to Rishabh Pant’s poor day behind the stumps. India misses two review (both three reds on ball-tracker) and took one when there was no edge, which contributed to the overall poor day.