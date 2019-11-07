Australia’s Peter Handscomb will captain English county side Middlesex in both the County Championship and one-day competitions next season, the club announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who was a member of this year’s Australian World Cup squad, signed a two-year contract with the division two Championship side and replaces Dawid Malan as skipper. Malan has joined Yorkshire.

Handscomb, who has represented his country 40 times in all three formats, has previous experience of the English game having played for Gloucestershire in 2015, Yorkshire in 2017 and Durham this year.

“We are delighted and excited to have an all-round cricketer of Peter’s stature at the club,” said Handscomb’s compatriot, Middlesex head coach Stuart Law.

“I have known Peter for some time and worked with him at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane seven or eight years ago, so I know what a top bloke he is.

“He is a successful captain, a fine middle-order player and the sort of character who will help create a strong positive environment that will keep moving the club forward.

“He has been brought up in a tough environment and his background will help with the continued development of our young cricketers.”