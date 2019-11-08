Chinki Yadav sealed India’s 11th Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota place in shooting by reaching the women’s 25m pistol final at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship in Doha on Friday. This is India’s second quota spot in the discipline after Rahi Sarnobat won the first at the World Cup in Munich earlier in the year.

In the qualification, Yadav shot a superb 588 (21x) to finish second on the table behind Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon. She was eligible for one of the four available Tokyo berths by reaching the final. The 21-year-old will now look to win a medal as well.

On Thursday, she had kept alive India’s hopes of securing the second Olympic quota in women’s 25m pistol by clinging to fifth place in the first round qualification with an exceptional 292.

With China having secured the maximum of two quota spots in the event and the two Korean shooters in the final also having booked their Tokyo ticket, the field was open for any finalist with no quota to win it.

Of the other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh finished 21st (575 points) while Neeraj Kaur was 27th (572).

However in the MQS category, Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker – who have both sealed their Tokyo quota spots – scored a solid 589 and 584 respectively.