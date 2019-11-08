Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman named injured pair Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay in the squad for his side’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Juventus centre-back De Ligt missed Wednesday’s Champions League win at Lokomotiv Moscow with an ankle injury, while Depay will sit out Lyon’s Ligue 1 game against rivals Marseille this weekend with a thigh problem.

But Donyell Malen, who has scored 16 goals for PSV Eindhoven this season, does miss out through injury.

Koeman has handed first call-ups to AZ Alkmaar youngsters Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs.

The Dutch, who lead qualifying Group C ahead of Germany on head-to-head record, can secure a Euro 2020 finals spot by avoiding defeat against Northern Ireland in Belfast on November 16, before facing Estonia three days later.

The Netherlands are bidding to qualify for a major tournament for the first time since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia/ESP), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace/ENG), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth/ENG), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/ENG), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus/ITA), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Davy Propper (Brighton/ENG), Marten de Roon (Atalanta/ITA), Kevin Strootman (Marseille/FRA), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray/TUR), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla/ESP), Memphis Depay (Lyon/FRA), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Calvin Stengs (AZ), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Hummels not included for Germany

Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Toni Kroos will return from injury for Germany in their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers after Joachim Loew named his squad on Friday.

The Germans will take on Belarus on November 16 before facing Northern Ireland in their final qualifying match three days later.

Loew still has problems to deal with at the back, with defenders Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger and Thilo Kehrer all injured and World Cup-winners Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels still frozen out of the side.

Matthias Ginter, captain of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, is in the squad, alongside Freiburg’s Robin Koch, who made his international debut last month.

Juventus midfielder Emre Can was named on the list, despite being sent off against Estonia in October while playing as a makeshift centre-half.

Germany can book their spot at Euro 2020 with victory over Belarus, if the Netherlands avoid defeat against Northern Ireland in Belfast on the same day.

The four-time world champions sit second in qualifying Group C, behind the Netherlands on head-to-head record and three points clear of Northern Ireland.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Freiburg), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Emre Can (Juventus/ITA), Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim), Suat Serdar (Schalke 04)

Forwards: Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)