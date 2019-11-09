West Indies produced an all-round effort to record a comprehensive 47-run win over Afghanistan in the second ODI that was threatened by an invasion of thousands of moths and flies in Lucknow on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of black moths and flies took over the Lucknow stadium for the day-night game and several West Indies players wore masks because of the nuisance that made batting and fielding difficult.

The West Indies, though, still managed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is their first ODI series win since 2014.

Finally an ODI series victory for the West Indies after more than five years.

The last ODI series they won was against Bangladesh at home on 25 Aug 2014. Won the series 3-0. During this period lost 13, drew 2 series.

They also appeared in six tournaments without success.#AFGvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 9, 2019

Put into bat, West Indies posted 247/9 in their stipulated 50 overs, riding on a 50-ball 67 by Nicholas Pooran and a 75-ball 54 from opener Evin Lewis.

Shai Hope (43) and Shimron Hetmyer (34) were the other contributors for West Indies.

Seamer Naveen-ul-Haq claimed three wickets to emerge as the best bowler for Afghanistan.

West Indies returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 200 in 45.4 overs to complete the win.

Afghanistan all-rounder Najibullah Zadran emerged as the top-scorer with a 66-ball 56, his knock studded with seven boundaries and a six.

Hazratullah Zazai (23), Rahmat Shah (33) and Mohammad Nabi (32) got starts but failed to stay long enough.

Chasing 248 to win, Afghanistan didn’t have a good start and were reduced to 61/3 in the 15th over.

Afghanistan lost half their side for 109 in 27 overs. Najibullah and Nabi then added 68 runs but both the batsmen left in successive overs as they slipped to 177 for seven in the 40th over.

For West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell (3/25) and Roston Chase (3/30) took three wickets each, while Hayden Walsh (2/32) snapped two.

“I’ve never played in front of so many flies. Health is very important. Something’s got to be done about that,” said Pollard at the end of the match,