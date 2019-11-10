A flying start by Martin Guptill and Colin Munro saw New Zealand post 146 from 11 overs in the rain-shortened Twenty20 International decider against England in Auckland on Sunday.
Big-hitting Guptill was at his best as he peppered the boundary to put New Zealand in a strong position after sporadic showers delayed the start by two hours and reduced the match to a maximum 11 overs per side.
But Auckland is a small ground and wonderful cameos by Jonny Bairstow (47 runs off 18 balls), Eoin Morgan and Sam Curran took England close. It came down to 16 runs needed off the last over – a scenario eerily similar to the World Cup final earlier this year.
And that is exactly when Chris Jordan put his hand up. Jimmy Neesham was given the responsibility of bowling the last over and he did very well for the first three balls, conceding just three runs and taking a wicket too.
But Jordan came in cold, belted the first ball he faced for a six, got two off the second and then, with England needing five to win, he hit a four to tie the game.
It didn’t come down to boundaries after the Super Over as England were far too good for the Kiwis.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the thriller: