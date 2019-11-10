A flying start by Martin Guptill and Colin Munro saw New Zealand post 146 from 11 overs in the rain-shortened Twenty20 International decider against England in Auckland on Sunday.

Big-hitting Guptill was at his best as he peppered the boundary to put New Zealand in a strong position after sporadic showers delayed the start by two hours and reduced the match to a maximum 11 overs per side.

But Auckland is a small ground and wonderful cameos by Jonny Bairstow (47 runs off 18 balls), Eoin Morgan and Sam Curran took England close. It came down to 16 runs needed off the last over – a scenario eerily similar to the World Cup final earlier this year.

Last over. 16 runs to win.

And that is exactly when Chris Jordan put his hand up. Jimmy Neesham was given the responsibility of bowling the last over and he did very well for the first three balls, conceding just three runs and taking a wicket too.

But Jordan came in cold, belted the first ball he faced for a six, got two off the second and then, with England needing five to win, he hit a four to tie the game.

It didn’t come down to boundaries after the Super Over as England were far too good for the Kiwis.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the thriller:

Here we go again... 🤜🤛pic.twitter.com/F4D0ArXft1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 10, 2019

Jimmy Neesham's reaction to another Super Over is everything#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/KG2zKqQKra — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 10, 2019

Taxi ? Take me to the ground — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 10, 2019

Super Overs and NZ...

New Zealand's tied matches obviously are nature's way of balancing them having their stunning locales and sparse locals. #NZvsENG pic.twitter.com/Upxoi4L2Mp — Malay Desai (@MalayD) November 10, 2019

No Jason Roy

No Joe Root

No Jos Buttler

No Ben Stokes

No Moeen Ali

No Jofra Archer

No Chris Woakes

No Dawid Malan

No Liam Plunkett



No problem for ENGLAND.

What a TEAM.

BEST TEAM IN THE WORLD#NZvENG #superover — FILHALL 🎶 (@Chinnaswamy209_) November 10, 2019

Hard to fathom why Guptill didn’t face the first ball? — Tim Evans (@tjevans252) November 10, 2019

Chris Jordan in T20I Super Overs:



vs Pakistan, 2015: 0, 1lb, 1, 1lb, 0, W

vs NZ, Today: 2, 0+wd, 4, 0, W, 1, 0



England won on both instances. #NZvENG — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) November 10, 2019

England win the super over easily - and the series 3-2. Crazy stuff. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) November 10, 2019

England has now defeated New Zealand on 3 occasions in the last four months...#CWC final at Lord's, London 14 Jul 2019 (via super over)#RWC SF at Yokohama, Japan on 26 Oct 2019 (19-7)

Bilateral T20I series-deciding match at Eden Park, Auckland (via super over)#NZvEng #NZvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 10, 2019

INCREDIBLE FINISH! England get home in yet another SUPER OVER finale between these two sides 🏏 We manage eight from our six balls! Congrats @englandcricket you've got it over us in this SUPER OVER business!!!#NZvENG #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/g5Ou7VnI4P — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 10, 2019

Another Super Over?! 🤯🤣Congrats englandcricket on a series win. Onto the Mount and Test cricket 🏏 #NZvENG @ Eden Park https://t.co/v9NNXxXGeE — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) November 10, 2019