Virat Kohli has fans all over the world. His swashbuckling style of batting means it is no big surprise. Even the household of David Warner, one of Australia’s greatest batsmen, is not averse to some Kohli magic.

Warner’s three-year-old daughter, Indi, fancies the Indian captain strokeplay and seems to already be picking up some of his shots.

In a short video posted by the Australian opener on Instagram, his daughter holding a bat in a hand is seen saying, “I’m Virat Kohli.”

She doesn’t stop there. After being delivered a slightly short delivery by her father, she pulls it cleanly before repeating the words: “I’m, Virat Kohli.”