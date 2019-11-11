The Indian Olympic Association has submitted its feedback on the draft of the proposed sports code to the Sports Ministry.

The IOA has opposed the age-limit provision which stipulates that the office-bearers of National Sports Federations can remain in power only till 70 years of age. The IOA has also opposed to the exclusion of state Olympic Associations from the association as per the draft National Code for Good Governance in Sports 2017, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The draft had said that a member will be ‘disqualified’ after ‘attainment of the age of 70 years’. The IOA, however, has argued that even though the norm is in sync with the Olympic Charter, the International Olymic Committee has not enforced it on all international federations.

“Considering the longevity of a person’s term at the IOC, the rule of relieving membership at the age of 70 years is optimal for the IOC,” the IOA was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“But given the differences in the membership and governance structure between the IOC and National Olympic Committee, that rule of age limitation cannot be implemented in toto for all members on the Board in the NOC. If there has to be a limitation, 75 years proposed as the age limit.”

It added: “The NSFs should be permitted to follow the age limit as per the governance principle of the respective international federations. Besides, there is no law of the land that limits the age of a person for honorary service in a society or non-profit organisation.”

As of now the Sports Ministry has delayed the code and will also form a new committee to have another look at the proposed draft. However, there is no time frame set for it, continued the report.