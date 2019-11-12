Deepak Chahar picked up his second hat-trick in three days as Rajasthan ran through Vidarbha in the final overs of their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 game in Thiruvanathapuram on Tuesday. Opening the bowling for his side, the medium-pacer finished with figures of 4/18 in three overs.

The Ranji champions had an alarming slump in the middle overs, losing the wickets of Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar to Chahar.

The 27-year-old picked up his hat-trick in the final over of the Vidarbha innings. The match was reduced to a 13 overs-a-side contest.

On Sunday, Chahar became the first Indian man to pick up a hat-trick after leading his side to a series win against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

Chahar also recorded the best figures by a man in Twenty20 International cricket, finishing with a stunning 6/7. The 27-year-old jumped 88 places in the ICC rankings following his feat.

However, his heroics (four wickets in an over) went in vain as Rajasthan went down by 1 run (via the VJD method) finishing with 105/8 in a game to reduced to 13 overs due to rain. Chasing 106 for victory, Rajasthan faltered after a bright start provided by Manender Singh, who smashed 6 sixes in 17 balls before falling for 44.