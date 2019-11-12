The Wrestling Federation of India has announced a 30-member squad to represent India at the Asian Under-15 Wrestling Championships to be held in Taichung, Chinese Taipei from November 22-24.

The squad was selected after WFI conducted trials for boys in Sonepat and girls in Lucknow. Following an inspiring show last year from both boys and girls, India will be keen to continue its medal-winning spree.

Last year, India finished third in freestyle after collecting a rich haul of eight medals with Aman (52kg) bagging solitary gold from Iran. The girls did an equally impressive job in Japan, winning seven medals, highlighted by three gold medals from Pooja Rani (33kg), Komal (36kg) and Sweety (43kg).

The stellar display from the girls helped them log in 181 points to finish in second position behind the hosts Japan. This year, boys and girls will be competing simultaneously at the same tournament, where India will be banking on 2019 Cadet World Championships bronze medallists Udit Kumar (57kg) and Deepak Chahal (75kg), both of whom will be making their debut at the Asian U-15 Wrestling Championships.

“The boys have undergone rigorous training, where we have worked hard on every aspect of the game. We are confident of a good show and are hoping to bring back medals,” said National U-15 freestyle coach, Ranveer Singh Rahal.

Among the girls, Komal (39kg) will be the one to watch out for. She had won gold at the Cadet World Championships in 40kg earlier in the year.

You can catch the Indian wrestlers in action at the Asian Championships on WrestlingTV.In.