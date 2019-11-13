India’s PV Sindhu began her $4,00,000 Hong Kong Open Super 500 campaign on a positive note with a 21-15, 21-16 victory against world No 19 Kim Ga Eun.

The reigning world champion needed just 36 minutes to dispatch her Korean opponent and make her way to the quarter-finals. The Olympic silver medallist will face Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan next.

There was more cheer for Indian badminton as HS Prannoy safely negotiated his opening round match as well.

The 27-year-old, who was ill with dengue recently, defeated China’s Huang Yu Xiang 21-17, 21-17. Prannoy will now face 6th seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal suffered yet another first-round exit as she lost to China’s Cai Yan Yan on Wednesday. This was her second consecutive straight-games loss to Cai after losing to her at the China Open last month.

With the 13-21, 20-22 loss to Cai, Nehwal has now suffered five opening-round exits in the last six tournaments. The only tournament where she progressed beyond the first hurdle was at the French Open where she reached the quarter-finals last month.

India had another setback as Sameer Verma was also knocked out in the men’s singles after he lost 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 against Wang Tzu Wei.

In women’s doubles, too, India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were knocked out in the round of 32 by Denmark’s Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen. Ponnappa and Reddy lost 21-13, 21-12 in 36 minutes.

In the women’s singles match, Cai began on an aggressive note and gave little chance to Nehwal in the first game. The Indian shuttler did begin the second game on a confident note and even took the lead in the early stages of the game.

Nehwal was leading Cai 19-18 and looked good to force a decider but the world number 22 Cai came back to win the game 22-20 and wrap up the match in 30 minutes.