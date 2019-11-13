It was on this day, November 13, five years ago when Rohit Sharma set the world record for the highest individual score in a One-Day International match. The right-hander pummeled the Sri Lankan bowling attack at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to finish with a staggering 264 runs from 173 balls.

Rohit is the only player in the world to score three double-tons in ODIs and his 264 against the Lankans continues to be the highest individual total in the 50-over format.

The Mumbaikar had come into that match on the back of a 10-week injury layoff. But once he stepped out to open the innings, there were no signs of rustiness whatsoever.

The Sri Lankan players who took the field that day will struggle to forget that innings as Rohit made them chase the ball to all corners of the ground.

The visitors didn’t make life easier for themselves as Thisara Perera dropped a simple catch when Rohit was batting on just four runs. And the then 27-year-old made them pay heavily as he whacked 33 fours and nines sixes in his epic knock.

India went on to score a mammoth 404 and ended up winning the game by 153 runs.

Watch highlights of Rohit’s unforgettable innings here: