West Indies player Nicholas Pooran has suspended for four matches by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday for tampering with the condition of the ball during the third one-day international match against Afghanistan in Lucknow this week.

Pooran admitted to breaching level three of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to “changing the condition of the ball” after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail. He will now miss the next four T20I games for the West Indies and will have five demerit points added to his record.

This must be investigated by @ICC. In the video, @nicholas_47 is seen doing something suspicious. He is found scratching the ball and touching its seam during the third ODI against #AFGvWI. @ACBofficials @windiescricket #AFGvsWI #WIvAFG pic.twitter.com/5HCea917Ix — Diva Patang (@DivaPatang) November 11, 2019



Pooran admitted the offence on Tuesday and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Bismillah Shinwari and Ahmed Durrani and third umpire Ahmed Pakteen as well as fourth umpire Izatullah Safi.

Pooran is quoted as saying by ICC, “I want to issue a sincere apology to my teammates, supporters and the Afghanistan team for what transpired on the field of play on Monday in Lucknow. I recognise that I made an extreme error in judgement and I fully accept the ICC penalty. I want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident and it will not be repeated. I promise to learn from this and come back stronger and wiser.”

Level three breaches carry a minimum penalty of four suspension points which translates to five demerit points on a player’s record and a ban of two Test matches or four ODI / T20I matches and a maximum penalty of 12 suspension points which equates to 6 demerit points.