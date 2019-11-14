India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be representing Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the franchise announced on Thursday.

There were reports that Rahane would be involved with a player swap with young batting star Prithvi Shaw, who has been a Delhi player for the last two seasons, but it hasn’t materialised so far. Shaw is currently serving a suspension. Rahane, who has been trying to get back into India’s limited-overs set up, established his T20 credentials as an opener after moving to Royals from Mumbai Indians in 2011.

He has scored two IPL hundreds in 140 games, averaging 32.93 with a strike rate of 121.92. In 2012, he was Royals’ highest run-getter. The 31-year-old has completed a century of games with Rajasthan. Rahane was replaced by Australian batting ace Steve Smith as captain last year following a poor run of form by the 2008 champions.

Meanwhile, pacer Dhawal Kulkarni was traded by Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians, with whom he had a five-year stint previously between 2008 and 2013. He played 33 matches for Mumbai Indians and is ninth on the list of the four-time champions’ leading wicket-takers with 36 wickets.

Delhi Capitals have traded leg spinner Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals. Markande was traded to Delhi Capitals by Mumbai Indians.

Bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia will return to Rajasthan Royals after being traded by Delhi Capitals. Tewatia began his IPL career with Rajasthan in 2014, when he was bought for Rs 10 lakh. He also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and settling with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and 2019.